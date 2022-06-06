Motorola Solutions has opened a new hub in Caledonian Exchange on Canning Street in the West End on Monday with a ministerial visit.

The new office will become a place for innovation in the company’s mobile video, video security and access control businesses. There will be jobs on offer and the opportunity for fresh commercial deals.

Richie McBride, Senior Director Business Operations for Mobile Video at Motorola Solutions

Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Motorola Solutions

Angus Robertson, MSP for Edinburgh Central and Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs & Culture

Michael Feldman, U.S. Consul for Economic and Foreign Affairs in Edinburgh

Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Motorola Solutions

Angus Robertson MSP, Minister for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, performed the opening ceremony and said: ““The opening of Motorola Solutions’ new Edinburgh facility is a real vote of confidence and again highlights the attractiveness of investing in Scotland.

“Innovation is key to ensuring that Scotland is able to develop smart digital solutions to meet the needs of the future. The Motorola Solutions Innovation Hub will contribute to this work by creating video security and evidence management solutions for emergency services, not just in Scotland but internationally as well.”

Jack Molloy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Motorola Solutions, said: “Video security and access control are playing a more powerful role in helping our customers understand and respond to rapidly evolving safety and security challenges now more than ever.

“This is the fastest growing part of our business, and our Edinburgh team will be instrumental in continuing to design advanced technologies that enhance safety, security and operational efficiency, reaffirming our leadership in this space.”

Richie McBride, senior director of international mobile video at the company said: “Edinburgh has a proven track record for some of the most exciting advancements in video innovation. Our growing local presence reinforces Motorola Solutions’ commitment to investing in diverse talent to create next-generation, mission-critical technologies that are depended on by frontline workers all over the world.”

Motorola Solutions’ video security innovations from Scotland are trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide, including U.K.-based NHS England ambulance trusts, National Highways and the Co-op, as well as international organisations, such as the French Ministry of the Interior, Malta Police, MetrôRio and Romanian Border Police.

