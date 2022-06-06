Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said ahead of this evening’s vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister that he will be voting for the motion of no confidence against Boris Johnson.

Whenever we met him during the council elections campaign he confirmed that although he had initially lodged a letter with the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, he had withdrawn it as he felt it was not the time for a leadership contest in the Conservative party. He said that he would prefer to wait until the war in Ukraine was over.

But Mr Ross said on Monday : “While war in Europe continues and the UK Government is providing such strong support to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, the timing of this vote is far from ideal.

“However, while I’ve not sought to bring this vote about at this time, it is now going ahead tonight, and I’ve had to consider how to vote on behalf of my constituents and the country.

“I do so knowing there are vocal opinions on both sides of this argument, an argument that has dominated much of the political discussion for many months.

“The Prime Minister can be proud of many of the successes his government have led on, particularly the Covid vaccine and the furlough scheme.

“However, I have heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules that we all did our best to follow, and even more so at the statements to Parliament from the Prime Minister on this topic.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson. My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on a walkabout in Davidson’s Mains with local candidate James Hill ahead of the 2022 election PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

