Tables and individual tickets are now available for the Sunflower Charity Dinner on 17 June.

The event will be held at the City Chambers and there will be a three course meal, raffle and silent auction to raise funds to send humanitarian aid directly into Ukraine.

Truckloads of aid have already been sent to Kharkiv, and the most recent will set off for Odesa and Mykolaiv by this weekend.

Tickets for the black tie event are selling fast and anyone who would like to enjoy an evening in the splendid surroundings of the City Chambers is urged to buy now. Loch Fyne are supplying oysters….

