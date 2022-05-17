The SHRUB Co-op sustainable fashion working group are holding a Stitch It Don’t Ditch It street event on Saturday 21 May from 11.30am to 1pm on Portobello Promenade near the end of Laing Terrace at Groyne number 4.

This is part of a series of events drawing attention to sustainable fashion, and the impact of fast fashion on the environment. There will be a number of people showing off their mending skills while sitting on a row of camping chairs and displaying their Stitch It Don’t Ditch It banner.

Mary Morton, Shrub sewing volunteer and event convener for Stitch it Don’t Ditch it said: “We want to continue to raise awareness that although the textile industry is responsible for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 20% of global clean water pollution, as well as contributing significantly to plastic waste. It is possible for individuals to reduce the environmental impact of clothing by repairing garments so that they can be used for longer.

“The menders will share sewing skills, discuss options for your repairs and signpost to learning resources for anyone who want to start to sew or improve their hand sewing repair skills. So, if you want to learn how to thread a needle, secure your thread, fix a seam, sew on a button, get advice about repairing a garment, find out about what’s available locally and online to help you learn how to repair clothing, come along and have a chat.”

https://www.shrubcoop.org/about-us/

At a previous event in Castle Street

