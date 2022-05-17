Sarah Jamieson looked back on the Premiership and Scottish Cup wins with Edinburgh hockey club Watsonians and said: “We’re aiming for more success.”

The 28-year-old Watsonians and Scotland forward finally claimed a Scottish Cup medal on Sunday after nearly a decade of waiting and several near misses with Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill.

Jamieson celebrated after the 1-0 victory over The University of Edinburgh at The Peffermill Playing Fields and said: “2012 or 2013 was my first year playing in the top league in Scotland and I’ve been in four or five cup finals, but I’ve finally got there.”

She admitted that nerves kicked in when the squad arrived for the game on Sunday but said: “Everybody was really excited about it. This is why we train and why we play and this was special.”

Looking back at the game, Jamieson, who works with personal clients with legal firm, T C Young, admitted: “We definitely did a bid more defending than we imagined and fair play to The University of Edinburgh who played some really good hockey.

“We had to defend, particularly from penalty corners and we would have liked to have done a bit more attacking, but it does not have to be pretty to get the win.”

She praised goalkeeper Lucy Camlin who produced several crucial saves as the students piled on the pressure in the later stages and Jamieson said: “This season there have been some quiet games for Lucy, but she made some telling saves for us which kept us in it.”

Jamieson (pictured by Nigel Duncan on the far left of the group saying thank you to fans) said she has one weekend off before she joins the Scotland squad as the build towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July, but she added: “After COVID and not playing hockey for so long we are grateful to be on the pitch when we can and this could be a really good summer.

“Finishing with the Premiership and Scottish Cup double is a boost. The girls who don’t have Scotland stuff have a couple of months off, but everybody will be raring to go for next season.

“We set out to do well this season, and we have achieved more than we expected, but we can build on that for next year. It will be our aim to do this again.

“I don’t think we are losing anybody, everybody is staying which is really good and we will be rested and back in and ready to go again.”

