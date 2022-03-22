A Bo’ness Indian restaurant is to stage a special fund-raising day in aid of the relief effort in Ukraine.

On Thursday, 7 April, Bo’ness Spice will host a Curry For Kyiv and donate 50% of all its takings to help those affected by the war raging in Eastern Europe.

Owner Mohammad Abbas will open his doors to diners from 4pm-10pm, with half of all monies from sit-in meals, takeaways and deliveries being given to the Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh.

Mohammad Abbas owner of Bo’ness Spice

“The images coming out of Ukraine are truly heart-breaking,” said Edinburgh businessman Mr Abbas, who opened the town’s first Indian eatery last summer.

“It is impossible to comprehend the nightmare which these poor people have been enduring since the invasion by Russia started.

“As a devoted family man, to see so many families suffering really struck a chord with me.

“We want to stand with Ukraine in any way possible and on April 7 we will be donating 50% of our takings to the emergency relief effort.

“We are very proud of our involvement in the local community here in Bo’ness and the surrounding areas but when something so tragic as this happens on such a scale in another country we couldn’t just sit around doing nothing.

“We spoke with the Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh who have been very helpful and they will ensure the money we raise is used properly.”

With demand expected to be high, bookings are advised and can be made online by emailing the restaurant on info@bonessspice.com or by calling 01506 826777.

