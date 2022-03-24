Police Scotland has released images of a male and female they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to a serious assault which occurred around 11.20pm on Sunday, 12 December, 2021, on Market Street, directly underneath North Bridge.

The male in the images is described as being white, in his mid-30s, around 5ft 9in tall and of medium build with short dark hair. He is wearing a grey/blue padded jacket and a two tone blue hooded jumper, blue jeans and was carrying a plastic orange carrier bag and a cream baseball cap.

The female in the images is described as white, in her mid-30s, around 5ft 5in and of small build. She was wearing a knee length black padded jacket with the hood up and had small-framed glasses.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said: “I would urge the male and female, or anyone who has information relating to the male and female, depicted in these images to make contact with the police. “Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3829 of 12 December, 2021. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Like this: Like Loading...