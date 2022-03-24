For those who are taking the train this Easter then London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is urging customers to book ahead.

Already more than 350,000 bookings have been confirmed between 8 and 25 April on the East Coast line with a third of those for the holiday weekend. There will be a full timetable operating with no planned engineering works on the routes between Scotland and England.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming more and more people back to rail and our services during the Easter period and school holidays are proving really popular. We’re urging people to book early to avoid disappointment and we’re look forwarding to welcoming customers onboard to enjoy our legendary customer experience.”

Locally sourced food and drink is served on a complimentary basis in First Class and in a new Let’s Eat at Your Seat service in Standard class.

Customers who book direct using the LNER website or app can also enjoy the benefits of LNER’s popular loyalty rewards scheme. More than 350,000 people have already joined LNER Perks, which offers two per cent credit back on LNER journeys and £5 credit for signing up. Extra benefits and further exclusive offers have recently been introduced to members with more incentives to come.

Seat reservations are recommended for more comfortable journeys, with enhanced cleaning at LNER managed stations and onboard trains providing added reassurance. Further information and the best value fares can be found at lner.co.uk

Photos courtesy of LNER

