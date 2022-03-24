Featuring objects from the extensive collection at the Library, ‘Treasures of the National Library of Scotland’ is a new permanent thematic display. From early printed books to video installations, maps and medieval manuscripts to passports and letters, this changing display provides a unique insight into Scotland’s history, culture and people, and its place in the world.

The Treasures exhibition opens to the public on Friday 25 March 2022, and features work from the breadth of the National Library’s collections. Some displays will be refreshed every six months to explore the many rich facets of the Library’s archives and is presented in English, Gaelic and Scots.

Treasures include Timothy Pont’s ground-breaking maps, belongings of pioneer Isobel Wylie Hutchison, Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, a letter from Ludwig van Beethoven, Scotland’s first printers Chepman & Myllar, a complete Gutenberg Bible, international first editions of Harry Potter, King of Speyside James Scott Skinner captured on wax cylinder and Robert Burns’s Ae Fond Kiss.

As well as the physical exhibition, Treasures will have a dedicated space on the Library website, featuring items that have been part of the exhibitions, blogs and video content.

The individual showcases within the Treasures exhibition space are interspersed with interactive displays, localised audio tracks, archival film footage and specially commissioned new writing and film in partnership with Neu! Reekie!

The displays include:

Ideas and Beliefs

The written word has played a vital role in the spread of ideas.

The Iona Psalter, dating from between 1180 and 1220, is a highly decorated devotional text. It contains sacred songs known as psalms.

Scotland’s Bard

Robert Burns (1759-1796) is Scotland’s most famous poet. His work is celebrated around the world.

Ae Fond Kiss – a letter containing one of Robert Burns’s most well-known love songs

Gaelic

Scottish Gaelic language and culture are an integral part of the identity of Scotland.

The Library holds one of the world’s largest collections of Scottish Gaelic printed books and manuscripts.

Gaelic medical manuscripts about pharmacy and remedies, dating from the 15th century, belonging to James Beaton of Dervaig on the Isle of Mull.

Other topics include Mapping the World, Leisure and the Arts, Early printed Books and Travel

There are further AV Displays within the space including

Sound Collections

James Scott Skinner and wax cylinder recordings c.1920’s

Moving Image Archive

Where the Bens Stand Sentinel by Ronald L. Jay, 1928-32 (AKA Ronnie)

Neu! Treasures!

Neu! Treasures! Newly commissioned works in partnership with Neu! Reekie! in response to material on display at launch.

﻿The National Library and Neu! Reekie! have commissioned artists to respond to collection items which will be displayed in the Treasures exhibition. Artists involved include Kapka Kassabove, Harry Josephine Giles, Hannah Lavery, David Kinloch, George Gunn, Kevin Williamson, Meg Bateman, Miriam Gamble, Emma Pollock, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Mark Cousins.

Each artist has created a new work of poetry, prose, song or film in response to their collection item. This will be displayed on the AV interactive gallery within the Treasures exhibition, as well as on The National Library’s website and social media. As a central part of the digital offer for Treasures, a filmmaker is creating films capturing the artists’ works, their connection to the Treasures item, and are filmed in a spaces or places connected to the artists’ practice.

The launch of Neu! Treasures! is scheduled to take place live and in-person in The National Library on 1 April. Library Late x Neu! Reekie! Tickets, Fri 1 Apr 2022 at 19:00 | Eventbrite

Amina Shah, Chief Executive and National Librarian, said: “As guardian of the nation’s published and recorded memory, we have an unparalleled collection of materials. The Treasures exhibition gives people a glimpse into the vast collections – many of which are typically stored among the multiple floor levels beneath their very feet. We’re excited to launch this much-anticipated exhibition, which will provide visitors with unique insights into Scotland’s story, and its place in the world.”

Entry to The Treasures exhibition is free of charge, and suitable for all ages.

