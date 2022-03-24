Spokes Council Election Hustings will be held online on Monday 28 March from 7.30-9.30pm.

The focus of the hustings will be on transport policies with particular reference to cycling as you might expect.

Local Council elections take place on 5 May and the Spokes hustings will challenge representatives of the main parties represented on The City of Edinburgh Council to explain and defend their transport and cycling policies for the next five years.

All speakers are candidates in the election.

Each speaker will have five minutes to outline their transport and cycling policies for the next council session, after which there will be a one-hour Q&A during which speakers will face searching questions from the online audience.

Register in advance here

The webinar is supported by Cycling UK.

What cycle lane?

