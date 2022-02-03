Police officers investigating a robbery at a shop in Tollcross have arrested and charged two men.

At around 10.45pm on Thursday, 6 January 2022, a 24-year-old man was walking on Spey Street when he was approached and taken back to the store where he worked on Leven Street.

A four-figure sum of cash was then take from the store.Two men, aged 26 and 28, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.They are both due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 3 February, 2022.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait from Edinburgh Division CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance following our appeal.”

