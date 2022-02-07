The FTS Berwick Bandits powered by Keenwood Karpets have completed their line-up for the new season by signing Australian racer Ty Proctor.



During his SGB Championship career Proctor has held down roles as a heat leader at most teams and Bandits bosses feel he will bring experience to the Berwick middle order.



Gary Flint, Berwick’s team manager, believes that the talented Aussie is better prepared than ever to come and do a solid job for the club.



He said: “Our one to seven is looking very strong and I am excited to get the show on the road now. Ty’s track record in the UK has been solid and only injuries and a recent brief hiatus from the sport have really held him back.”



Flint added: “He has come to the right club to reach his full potential once again. On his day he beats anybody in the league on any track and that is a team managers dream.



“We work very hard on and off the track at Berwick Speedway and our philosophy is very much based on feeling good and giving 100 per cent effort.



“Ty is invested in that, and more prepared than ever, to come and enjoy a successful season at the club.”



The FTS Bandits full line-up is: Chris Harris, Theo Pijper, Leon Flint, Ty Proctor (pictured, Bandits Artwork and Steve Brock Photography), Ricky Wells, Jye Etheridge, Kyle Bickley.

