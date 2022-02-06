Greg Chase slotted home in sudden death overtime as Fife Flyers completed a four-point weekend to boost hopes of clinching a play-off slot.



The Premier Sports Elite League bottom-markers stunned the 3,663 home crowd at Nottingham Panthers with the game-winner by the 27-year-old 3min 27sec into the extra period.



Fired-up Fife, buoyed by their 4-2 home success over Guildford Flames on Saturday at Kirkcaldy which snapped a 12-game losing streak, went behind in the 37th minute when Joshua Tetlow netted.



Captain Matthew Carter was set up by Brandon Magee nine minutes later to level at 1-1 and take this tense clash into overtime.



Fife coach Todd Dutiaume and his team held their nerve despite being outshot 63-27 with Shane Owen (pictured) a busy netminder and the victory is Fife’s second at Nottingham having won 4-2 in the Lace City in late November.



Meanwhile, Glasgow Clan were beaten 6-3 in Braehead following a four-goal, third-period blitz by the long-time league pace-setters, Sheffield Steelers.



The teams were locked at 2-2 going into the final session but Evan Mosey, Tanner Eberle, Justin Hodgmen and Vojtech Polak netted for the Yorkshire side in a devastating 13-minute spell with only one in reply from Colton Yellow Horn.



Jake Bolton broke Dundee Stars’ hearts with a game-winner in a shootout against Guildford Flames on Tayside.



Stars were 2-0 and 3-1 down but two goals in 17 seconds in the early part of the final period tied the game at 3-3.



The sides could not be separated after sudden death overtime but Bolton kept his cool to hand Flames the win.



Sunday: Elite League: Dundee Stars 3, Guildford Flames 4 (after shootout); Nottingham Panthers 1, Fife Flyers 2 (after sudden death overtime); Glasgow Clan 3, Sheffield Steelers 6

