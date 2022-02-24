Police Scotland has released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries in connection with a serious incident which occurred in the early hours of 27 August 2015 at Newmills Road in Balerno.

Officers are keen to speak to a man who was on the number 44 bus travelling west from Edinburgh City Centre towards the Balerno area late in the evening of 26 August, 2015. CCTV footage has shown that the man alighted from the bus at Newmills Road, Edinburgh, shortly before midnight and detectives believe he may have vital information relating to the incident.

Man on number 44 bus in August 2015

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of Edinburgh CID, said: “This man may have witnessed something that could assist with our investigation and therefore it is vital we speak to him.

“There is no reason to believe he was involved in the incident itself, and he may have not realised that what he potentially saw or heard could assist police.

“I would ask if you are this man, or you recognise this man, please get in contact with police.

“Although this incident took place in 2015, we are determined to bring the offender to justice and are appealing for any information that can help with our enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 0080 of 27/08/2015. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

