A Leith dental practice is under new ownership following its acquisition by Scotland’s largest dental group.

KF Dental on East Hermitage Place has become part of the rapidly growing Clyde Munro Dental Group – securing the future for the practice and its team of six.

The Leith Links practice was formed in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Katrina Trocka and Fotis Pappas, who extended and refurbished the existing practice, adding a third treatment room while investing in the latest technology. Patients have been treated at the location since 1967.

KF Dental now serves close to 5,000 patients, with its dentists offering a broad range of expertise and qualifications in prosthodontics, endodontics as well as cosmetic dentistry, implants and whitening. It provides care for private, Denplan and NHS patients.

The couple will continue to practice ensuring continuity for their patients.

Fotis, 42, is originally from Thessaloniki in Greece and prior to becoming principal dentist at KF Dental, worked in London, where he held a speciality doctor position at Royal London Hospital, treating patients referred by their general dentist for advanced restorative treatment.

He said: “This acquisition is brilliant news for our team and for our patients, as it will allow for continuity of treatment and increased support from Clyde Munro, which is unmatched in Scotland.

“Katrina and I are very much looking forward to putting all of our energy into clinical care again, with Clyde Munro able to take over the vast amounts of administration and form-filling required to run a practice these days.”

Earlier this year, Clyde Munro became the first group to exceed 50 practices north of the border – a major milestone for dentistry in Scotland.

With strong backing from Investec and Synova, the group set out from day one to work solely north of the border, with a vision to become the nation’s family dentist while retaining the identity of its individual surgeries.

It is also leading the way in terms of environmental and social governance (ESG), launching initiatives to recycle dental waste, invest in electric “pool cars”, establish six trailblazing “eco practices” as well as making the patient journey more digital, reducing paper waste.

Its Scotland-focused message has resonated with dentists like Fotis and Katrina who have developed strong ties to patients and the surrounding area.

The latest acquisition sees the Glasgow-headquartered group further strengthen its presence in the Scottish capital to four locations, with existing practices including Gilmore Dental Practice in Bruntsfield, Fairmilehead Dental Practice and Implant Centre and Earl Grey Dental Practice, off Lothian Road.

Kirsty Dace, Chief Development Officer with Clyde Munro, is responsible for the acquisitions which drive the group’s growth.

She said: “KF Dental is an acquisition that we have pursued for a few years now and we’re delighted to welcome Fotis, Katrina and their team to Clyde Munro.

“KF Dental provides unwavering levels of care for its patients, with a dedication to providing the most advanced treatments possible. The team has an impressive range of qualifications and they add to Clyde Munro’s unmatched talent pool.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 54 practices across Scotland, with more than 460,000 patients and 400 staff.

A significant number of new practices are set to join Clyde Munro over the coming year.

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s cities, it owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.

