The alternative rock band Elbow will play at Edinburgh Castle this summer on 15 July, Castle Concerts have announced.

The band graced the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury in 2011, regarded as one of the best in the festival’s history, and are known for their live performances. They will perform new material from the 2021 album Flying Dream 1 and their anthems like One Day Like This.

Mark Mackie, Director of Castle Concerts said today “Elbow and Edinburgh Castle are the perfect combination. This is going to be a highlight of the summer in Scotland for sure.”

Throughout their 30-year history, Elbow have released numerous no.1 albums and their critical reception has remained impressively consistent. The 2008 Mercury Prize-winner ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ opened the floodgates for further accolades including an NME Award, Mojo Award, BRIT Award and a several Ivor Novello prizes.

They are the only band to receive four consecutive 9/10 reviews from NME for their first four records and as they released their ninth studio album in November of last year, it became apparent that the group remain at the top of their game.

Tickets go on sale Friday 25 February 2022 at 9am through Ticketmaster.

Ticket link:https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/venueartist/442541/886289

Tickets are NOT available from Edinburgh Castle Box Office.

