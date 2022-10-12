School pupils from Royal Mile Primary School were invited to a private viewing of the Castle of Light Trail for which tickets go on sale today.

The colourful illuminations will show off the castle in a new light this winter and will tell the stories of the castle as defender of the nation through various zones all running a different theme.

St Margaret’s Chapel was illuminated with a kaleidoscope pattern as a trailer for the whole walk around the grounds which will take around an hour to complete.

Tickets are now on sale for the event which runs for six weeks from 18 November.

Creative Director Andy McGregor, who is working alongside Double Take Projections, NL Productions and War Productions Ltd, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, on this year’s trail, said: “The countdown to Castle of Light is now on as we bring the community together through an fusion of colour and shared love of the country’s history.

“Drawing inspiration from kaleidoscope patterns, this year’s projections include a mix of geometric designs depicting stories from Scotland’s past, transforming the castle with light, sound and wonder like never before.

“Showcasing some of the new projections we have in development for this year’s event to the pupils from Royal Mile Primary School was a great opportunity to get them excited about history. As they ventured through the castle grounds, the children saw a sneak peek of just some of what the wonderous attraction has in store as it returns to the city for the third year.”

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing and Engagement at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which operates Edinburgh Castle, said: “We’re excited to be back for another year but this time we’re bringing together even more storytelling, music and extraordinary displays to build our biggest show to date.

“We felt it was important that we continued to bring light and joy to the capital during the darker months and while costs continue to rise – with many of us feeling the crunch of the cost of living crisis – we made the decision to cap our ticket prices in line with previous years. We hope that much of the community and visitors to the city are able to experience the wonder of Castle of Light in 2022.”

Standard adult tickets cost £20, with concession rates, family tickets and discounts for Historic Scotland members also available.

www.CastleofLight.scot

