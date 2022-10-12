Forth Children’s Theatre (FCT) is back in rehearsals and sprinkling stardust over a cast full of fairytale characters in their brand new, musical production of Beauty and The Beast – The Panto.

Written and produced by Lewis C Baird and choreographed by Taylor Doig – the talented team who made FCT’s last production of Oliver! a massive success, they will be joined by vocal coach, Erin Munro.

The theatre was established in 1979 to encourage interest and active participation in theatre and drama among young people. They normally stage two shows a year, Easter and Fringe shows, and regularly play to sell out houses. They have won a host of Capital Awards and ENDAs. Like many theatre companies, they had to close their doors during Covid-19 so they have decided to make the next 12 months a bumper year, starting with the panto, and to be followed by Cole Porter’s Anything Goes in February.

For their panto, they have taken up residence at the new community hub (called The Wee Hub) in the old Debenhams store in Ocean Terminal. FCT have a team of magicians creating a set as far removed from a former department store as humanly possible. By December, the hub will be transformed in to a Scottish castle fit for Belle and the Beast.

This traditional family pantomime follows Belle as she travels in to the unknown to save her father, who has been held captive by a hideous beast in the mysterious Dalkeith Castle. Is the beast as evil as he appears? Oh aye he is …oh no he’s no! You will have to decide for yourselves.

This promises to be a fun-filled evening full of song, dance and lots and lots of laughs.

Date: 8-10 December 2022

Time: 7:30pm with an additional matinee on Saturday 10 December at 2:30pm

The Wee Hub Old Debenhams, Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ

Book tickets here.

