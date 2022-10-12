At First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Owen Thompson MP invited the Prime Minister to come to the Cost of Living Drop-in which he is holding on Friday along with Christine Grahame MSP.
The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, did not take him up on the invitation as he called on her to apologise to the people of Midlothian for the real-life consequences of their disastrous economic policies.
The MP said it would give the Prime Minister an opportunity to speak directly to constituents who are struggling to make ends meet.
Mr Thompson said: “More and more people are being pushed into poverty by the choices of this Conservative government. Their disastrous policies have caused the cost-of-living to skyrocket and damaged financial stability, threatening people’s incomes, mortgages and pensions.
“I invite the Prime Minister to come to Midlothian and speak directly to families who are struggling to make ends meet as a direct consequence of their economic incompetence.
“I am co-hosting a cost-of-living event with Christine Grahame MSP, which is a chance for constituents to seek advice and support to get them through this extremely tough time. While I am glad there’s similar mobilisation going on across many communities, it’s grim that it’s needed at all.
“Recent polling by Survation has found that 66% of Midlothian residents are currently cutting back on essential groceries, and a quarter are worried about having to use a food bank. They are struggling to put food on their plates yet the Prime Minister expects them to be grateful for a half-baked cap on energy costs.
“The Prime Minister should come along and speak directly to people who don’t have the cushion of wealth enjoyed by her conservative supporters and donors. It would give her a chance to apologise for the damage that she and her Tory colleagues have done and perhaps to rethink the priorities of this out-ot-touch government.
“They need to stop being cloth-eared to the critics and think again about a chaotic ‘growth plan’ which is only bringing a growth in food insecurity, homelessness,inequality and people stuck in a poverty trap. We cannot allow this Tory government to destroy lives and tear up the fabric of communities across Scotland, for the benefit of a privileged few.”
More details about the Gorebridge drop in on Friday here.
McQueens keeps the panto moooooving….
The panto to know about this winter is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And it will be sponsored by McQueens Dairies who are supporting the production, moved from the King’s while it is refurbished, to the Festival Theatre. Stars Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young with Clare Gray, Liz Ewing, Francesca Ross and…
Teenagers have big role to play as Bullets aim to shoot down Mildenhall
Berwick Bullets look to defend a three-point lead as they bid to end the club’s 26-year knockout final drought. The last Berwick team to reach a final was the Bandits who won the 1995 Conference League Knockout Cup, current day coach Kevin Little captaining the side to victory over Stoke, writes George Dodds. On Sunday,…
Continue Reading Teenagers have big role to play as Bullets aim to shoot down Mildenhall
Beauty and The Beast – The Panto is back (Oh yes it is…)
Forth Children’s Theatre (FCT) is back in rehearsals and sprinkling stardust over a cast full of fairytale characters in their brand new, musical production of Beauty and The Beast – The Panto. Written and produced by Lewis C Baird and choreographed by Taylor Doig – the talented team who made FCT’s last production of Oliver!…
Continue Reading Beauty and The Beast – The Panto is back (Oh yes it is…)
Schoolchildren given special preview of Castle of Light
School pupils from Royal Mile Primary School were invited to a private viewing of the Castle of Light Trail for which tickets go on sale today. The colourful illuminations will show off the castle in a new light this winter and will tell the stories of the castle as defender of the nation through various…
Continue Reading Schoolchildren given special preview of Castle of Light
Storytelling Festival first will feature new work inspired by Craiglockhart Hill
St Mary’s Music School commissioned a new work by multi-award winning Scottish composer, Ailie Robertson, and it is this work which will be played for the first time at this year’s Scottish International Storytelling Festival (SISF) celebrating female composers and their relationship with place. The piece, Dottyville, for violin and cello will be performed by GAIA…
Continue Reading Storytelling Festival first will feature new work inspired by Craiglockhart Hill
Innovative fund launched to Keep Edinburgh Warm – and how to donate
Two organisations in the city have combined to launch the Keeping Edinburgh Warm Fund this winter. There are cash grants available for people living in Edinburgh who are struggling to pay bills and heat their homes. Everyone’s Edinburgh and Turn2us Edinburgh Trust will combine forces to provide the support. The way the Keep Edinburgh Warm…
Continue Reading Innovative fund launched to Keep Edinburgh Warm – and how to donate