At First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Owen Thompson MP invited the Prime Minister to come to the Cost of Living Drop-in which he is holding on Friday along with Christine Grahame MSP.

The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, did not take him up on the invitation as he called on her to apologise to the people of Midlothian for the real-life consequences of their disastrous economic policies.

The MP said it would give the Prime Minister an opportunity to speak directly to constituents who are struggling to make ends meet.

Mr Thompson said: “More and more people are being pushed into poverty by the choices of this Conservative government. Their disastrous policies have caused the cost-of-living to skyrocket and damaged financial stability, threatening people’s incomes, mortgages and pensions.

“I invite the Prime Minister to come to Midlothian and speak directly to families who are struggling to make ends meet as a direct consequence of their economic incompetence.

“I am co-hosting a cost-of-living event with Christine Grahame MSP, which is a chance for constituents to seek advice and support to get them through this extremely tough time. While I am glad there’s similar mobilisation going on across many communities, it’s grim that it’s needed at all.

“Recent polling by Survation has found that 66% of Midlothian residents are currently cutting back on essential groceries, and a quarter are worried about having to use a food bank. They are struggling to put food on their plates yet the Prime Minister expects them to be grateful for a half-baked cap on energy costs.

“The Prime Minister should come along and speak directly to people who don’t have the cushion of wealth enjoyed by her conservative supporters and donors. It would give her a chance to apologise for the damage that she and her Tory colleagues have done and perhaps to rethink the priorities of this out-ot-touch government.

“They need to stop being cloth-eared to the critics and think again about a chaotic ‘growth plan’ which is only bringing a growth in food insecurity, homelessness,inequality and people stuck in a poverty trap. We cannot allow this Tory government to destroy lives and tear up the fabric of communities across Scotland, for the benefit of a privileged few.”

More details about the Gorebridge drop in on Friday here.

