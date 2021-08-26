Recent graduates of the University of Edinburgh celebrated their achievements at an event held at Edinburgh Castle helped along by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

This was the first in a series of celebrations across four-days with nearly five thousand graduates from summer/winter 2020 and summer 2021, plus their guests, taking part in these processions in the magnificent setting of the Castle.

The Tattoo and the University of Edinburgh provided the graduates and their guests with a night to remember. Attendees were piped over the Castle drawbridge, then led in a procession by senior University academics, walking up through the Portcullis Gate and past the cannons, through Foogs Gate then into Castle Square accompanied by Tattoo dancers, pipers, drummers and fiddlers who provided entertainment along the way.

Graduates and their guests then entered the magnificent Great Hall, where they were capped by the University of Edinburgh’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Mathieson.

The first group were joined in their procession by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who walked with them and passed on her congratulations to graduates.

All PHOTOS Ian Georgeson

Professor Peter Mathieson said: “Over the last 18 months, our students have faced challenges like no others before them, so it’s fantastic to offer them such a special event to celebrate not only their achievements, but their resilience and commitment shown throughout the pandemic.

“It was a truly memorable moment to see our former students complete their University journey at such a spectacular and iconic setting and we are very grateful to the teams at the Tattoo and Castle for working with us to make it possible.”

Buster Howes, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We’re committed to supporting the people and organisations of Edinburgh as the City starts to open up again. It’s been a privilege to collaborate with the University of Edinburgh and Historic Environment Scotland to give Edinburgh’s graduates a chance to celebrate with their families, their achievements over four years, which latterly have entailed significant challenges.

“We wish Edinburgh University’s graduates every success in the future – this is just the beginning for them!”

