If you’re looking to further your qualifications or aren’t really sure what to do with your current degree, we’re looking into where a Masters in Education can take you. There are a number of different job roles which you might not have thought of. We’ve also looked into salaries and what skills you’ll learn if you’re at the point of deciding whether to apply.

Photo by MD Duran on Unsplash

A Master in Education: The Skill Set

It can be difficult for those of you already qualified to know how to sell yourself to potential employers. And, for anyone looking to study for their MA Education online soon, you might wonder whether it’s actually worth it.

If you find yourself in either of these situations, you’re in luck, as we’ve taken a deep dive into the qualification and the skills you learn along the way.

An MA course has a stronger focus on the research and discussion aspect of education rather than the practical and professional MEd course. MA courses work to develop your understanding of the social and economic factors that influence schooling, and you’ll learn discussion and analytic skills first and foremost.

But, committing to an online or part-time course will also teach you additional skills: Self-discipline, time management, focus, and self-motivation. You’ll also improve your written skills and your ability to look at things from different perspectives.

What jobs can I do with a Masters in Education?

While most people looking to be a teacher will go down the MEd route, there are still a vast number of jobs that can be obtained with an MA – some of which will be better suited to you. Not everyone that wants to work in education wants to be hands-on with the teaching aspect. You might want to work in managerial, administration, or care.

Below are a number of jobs you can get with a Master of Education degree.

Opening your own daycare

If you’ve always wanted your own business and to work with kids, a Master’s could certainly give you the tools and knowledge needed to open your own daycare. That’s not to say that the only jobs available are those you make yourself; it’s just that if you’ve always wanted to be your own boss, starting your own daycare could be the perfect way to do it.

Daycares are popular with affluent parents that want their children to get a head start before starting school. You’ll be responsible for their care and learning in those integral developmental years.

After school programs and tutoring

Gifted children are often provided the chance to attend after-school learning programs. Institutions that offer these services are usually very lucrative, making them a great job opportunity for new graduates. You can either start your own program or work within a pre-established institution while you find your feet.

On the flip side, children who are struggling with their current curriculum can benefit from tutoring. Tutors can be self-employed or work for schools and other education services, giving you total freedom and flexibility. You’ll be working with both young and older children to help them get over the barriers currently stopping them from achieving great things.

ESL Teaching

For a huge part of the world, English is a second language. And while some schools require kids to learn English, not all do – ultimately giving some children more opportunity in the modern business world than others.

English as a second language is a huge business opportunity for those who student the Education MA. You’ll have the tools you need to find clients or schools to work in, the qualification to get parents on board, and the chance to really make a difference.

A creator or publisher of educational materials

Exams, textbooks, and worksheets need to be created for every new school year. And you could be part of the teams that publish or create these educational materials. This gives you a chance to help educate children without having to do the teaching yourself. You’ll be able to publish your research or recreate it into easy-to-understand materials so that others can learn from you.

Creators can work for exam boards or sell their own materials online. They might also be able to collaborate with schools on a freelance basis to create specialist content.

Mentoring at-risk youths

Not every child gets the same start in life. Often, there are factors that can lead a child to stray away from the norm. Children who are struggling with their classes or behavior could end up skipping or quitting school and losing out on a world of opportunity. Schools and parents need mentors to help their kids stay on the right path so that they stay in school, keep up with their education and have the best chances in life. You could be the one that stops kids from living on the street, joining gangs, and heading into crime. Instead, you could pave the way to a successful, happy, and sustainable future – a gift that nobody can really put a price on.

This role would make a huge impact on other children’s lives, and the work would be incredibly fulfilling.

A child therapist

You’ll probably be surprised to know that with a MA in Education, you can become a child therapist. These specialist educational therapists can help children overcome physical, mental, and emotional trauma in order to gain the future they fully deserve. This work is sometimes heartbreaking but incredibly rewarding. There are also opportunities for you to go it alone and offer therapy services on a self-employed basis.

How much will a MA in Education earn me?

Of course, a lot of people look into getting a Masters in order to up their salary. So how much can you actually make with an MA? Depending on what type of job you go into will dramatically impact your paycheque – especially if you’re looking to be self-employed. However, as general guidance, we’ve found a few statistics you might be interested in.

On average, it’s no surprise that those who take the time to go further with their education do end up with a higher salary.

Gov.uk shows that the average earnings for a Master in Education graduate is around £36,900 five years after finishing their course. Those that only go for the undergraduate degree will have a much lower salary at £24,100. So at a £12,800 increase in salary a year, around a 53% increase could be gained by simply choosing to do a Masters.

Hopefully, this guide has given you a lot of food for thought. Whatever you decide, a MA in Education can certainly lead to an exciting and rewarding career.

Like this: Like Loading...