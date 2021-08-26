Edinburgh Playhouse has announced today that audiences will be welcomed back 536 days after the curtain came down due to the pandemic.

The theatre will open on 5 September 2021 with two sold out performances. The Playhouse will open on Sunday 5th September with two sold out performances of the smash hit podcast Shagged, Married, Annoyed with Chris & Rosie Ramsey. This will be followed by the award-winning Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5, which opens with our Gala performance on Tuesday 14th September. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Chicago the Musical, Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited and Gary Mullen & The Works performing One Night of Queen, Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Tour and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast are just some of the highlights to look forward to in the coming weeks.

The theatre seats 3,059 people in the audience and the show Disney’s The Lion King was mid run when the doors were closed on 16 March 2020 one week before the mandatory closure ordered by the government.

Colin Marr, Theatre Director at the Edinburgh Playhouse said “I am absolutely thrilled to be able to reopen our theatre doors after more than 500 days of closure. It has been a very difficult time for everyone and to be given the go ahead to reopen this iconic venue, is an incredible feeling. I can’t wait to welcome back my full team, our wonderful audience members and the incredible gigs, comedians and musicals that we’ve all missed so much this last year and a half.”

Like this: Like Loading...