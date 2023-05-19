Five University of Edinburgh players are in the Scotland squad for two games against Ireland in Belfast this weekend as the Tartan Hearts continue their build-up to the EuroHockey Championships in August.

The teams play at 4pm on Saturday 20 May and 2pm on Sunday 21 May and the Scots aim to build on their series victory over Wales last month.

Ireland are also in the EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach in Germany and Katie Birch (Durham University) is likely to make her Scotland debut after recent good performances in the Scotland development side against Wales.

Katie Robertson will lead the squad as captain and Laura Swanson returns to action from injury.

Chris Duncan, head coach, said: “After excellent games against Wales over the Easter weekend it’s great to test ourselves against a fellow A Division side in Ireland.

“We’ve always had tight and difficult games against them so it’s a good opportunity to have a step-up as we look towards the EuroHockey Championships this summer.

“These games are also great to allow us to see the depth in our squad and provide opportunities for players to shine.”

Scotland: Amy Gibson (Grove Menzieshill), Bronwyn Shields, Fran Lonergan, Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western), Sophie Hinds, Eve Pearson (vice-captain), Georgia Jones, Katie Robertson (captain), Lunjika Nyirenda (The University of Edinburgh), Heather McEwan (Royal Victory), Jess Buchanan, McKenzie Bell (Sevenoaks HC), Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats), Katie Birch, Kerry-Anne Hastings (Durham University), Laura Swanson (Der Club An Der Alster), Ruth Blaikie (AMVJ), Sarah Jamieson (vice-captain) (Watsonians)

PICTURE: Katie Robertson fires for goal in a recent international. Picture Nigel Duncan

