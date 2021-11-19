The Castle of Light show opens on Friday at Edinburgh Castle inviting visitors to learn more about the history of the fortress.

Visitors to the spectacle laid on by Historic Environment Scotland can expect wonder, enchantment and colour as Castle of Light returns to the capital this winter.

Castle of Light: Hidden Treasures will transform the historic attraction into an interactive wonderland, for eight weeks throughout the festive season, from Friday 19 November 2021 to Sunday 9 January 2022 (on select dates, Thursday – Sunday). Visitors are advised to reserve around 90 minutes for the trail which involves walking around the castle outdoors. There are food and drink outlets and the Redcoat Café on the event route.

PHOTO Tom Duffin

PHOTO Tom Duffin

PHOTO Tom Duffin

Timed entry from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Event closes at 10pm. It is suggested that you allow around 90 minutes to fully experience the show, but you can take as much or as little time as you like.

Adult (16-64yrs) £20; Concessions (65yrs+) £16; Child (5-5yrs – must be accompanied by an adult) £12. Family tickets and HES Member discounts are also available. Tickets are available at CastleofLight.scot No parking available at the castle except a few blue badge spaces. Quiet night for those with specific access needs on 25 November.

There are also some VIP options with dinner in the Queen Anne building.

PHOTO Tom Duffin

Like this: Like Loading...