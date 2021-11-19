Richie Worrall (pictured) has confirmed he has joined Leicester Lions after leaving Edinburgh Monarchs. It will be his second spell at the ambitious Midlands club as the St Helens-born rider wore Lions colours during their SGB Championship win in 2019.

Worrall said he loves riding for Glasgow-born Stewart Dickson, Lions team manager, and added: “I’m thrilled to be sorted in the Championship and I’m looking forward to showing everyone the real Richie Worrall.

“I enjoyed my season at Edinburgh and they are a fabulous club, but a return to Leicester feels right.”

And the 30-year-old added: “I don’t want to leave Edinburgh on bad terms and I wish them all the very best and look forward to catching up with friends up there when I go back with Leicester.”

Meanwhile, championship newcomers Oxford have secured the signing of seven-times British champion Scott Nicholls as captain.

The Cheetahs are back in action for the first time since 2007 and Nicholls said: “Oxford Speedway boasts a great history. Some of the world’s best riders have represented the Cheetahs’ badge and I’m very proud to be part of the team’s return.

“I’m excited to work with Jamie (Courtney, Oxford Speedway Promoter) to bring the good times back to Oxford Stadium and provide the city with a speedway club they can be proud of.”

Like this: Like Loading...