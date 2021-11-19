Canadian forward, Cody Drover, hopes to get clearance to ice for struggling Dundee Stars in their Premier Sports Elite League home clash with Cardiff Devils on Friday (7.30pm).

The 26-year-old winger has previously played alongside current squad members Kyle Haas, Michael Poirier and Connor Sills, and the Tayside team need a lift having lost their last four games.

They sit in second bottom spot in the ten-strong division with only three points from nine games while Devils are fifth with nine points from eight starts.

Injury-hit Stars, who had seven on the treatment table earlier this week, will be minus defenceman Haas who has been fined and suspended for three games for charging Giants forward Jordan Boucher in last Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat by Belfast Giants.

It’s Drover’s first professional contract and he said: “It has been my dream to play professional hockey since I was a kid and I was pretty upset when COVID took that opportunity away from me the first time.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow Clan coach Malcolm Cameron has a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s league trip to third-placed Nottingham Panthers (16.00).

The Braehead-based club have had two weeks to prepare for the game following the postponement of last Sunday’s visit to Coventry Blaze because of an ice plant problem.

Cameron’s men are playing catch-up having started the season late and prop up the table having only played one league game, but the coach said that the lay-off had helped boost the squad’s fitness.

The Canadian playcaller said: “Sure, we were disappointed that the game was called off last Sunday, but we take a lot of positives from training.

He added: “The players want to play games and there is no question that game-shape is different from practice-shape, but we’ve had really intense training this week and they are like a cat on a hot tin roof ready to get going at Nottingham.”

PICTURE: Fife v Dundee earlier this season

Like this: Like Loading...