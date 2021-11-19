Grange hope sixth-placed Uddingston can derail Western’s nine-game unbeaten run since the start of the season when the pair clash at Auchenhowie on Saturday (15.00).

Western have scored 54 goals and lost only 16 collecting 25 points from eight wins and a draw to head the table on 25 points while the Lanarkshire combine have 13 points from their nine matches having won three, drawn four and lost two. They have scored 22 goals and let in 15.

And Western complete the first half of the season when they entertain bottom-markers Menzieshill, who have one point from their eight games so far this term, on Sunday (14.15).

Grange moved back into second position on 23 points from ten games after a 6-4 win at Clydesdale last Sunday and they entertain a revitalised Watsonians side who are on a high after clinching a place in the top six after their 5-0 midweek success at home to Menzieshill.

Third-placed Edinburgh University host early-season pace-setters Dunfermline Carnegie who are fifth on 17 points, four adrift of the students who have extended their unbeaten run to seven. However, the Fifers held high-flying Grange 3-3 last weekend.

Inverleith have struggled recently and have slipped down to eighth and they host Kelburne who are two places and only a point behind and the Edinburgh side still have to play last weeks abandoned match at Menzieshill.

The Tayside derby between Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers used to be a feature game but the clubs square-up on Saturday in the bottom two positions.

Wanderers have won one of their ten games for three points, scoring 13 goals and losing 49 but Grove only have one point from eight matches and have only scored five and lost 45.

FIXTURES: men’s Premiership: Edinburgh University v Dunfermline Carnegie (Peffermill, 13.00); Clydesdale v Hillhead (Titwood, 13.30), Inverleith v Kelburne (Mary Erskine School, 14.00), Grange v Watsonians (Fettes Collegte, 15.00), Western v Uddingston : Auchenhowie, 15.00), Grove Menzieshill v Dundee Wanderers (Dawson Park, 15.40). Sunday: Western v Grove (Auchenhowie, 14.15).

PICTURE: goalmouth action Watsonians v Western at Peffermill last weekend. Picture by Nigel Duncan Media



Like this: Like Loading...