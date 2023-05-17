Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Anthony Gibson MVO was on parade for the last time at the end of 25 years of service in the Scots Guards when he oversaw the Gun Salute on 6 May 2023 for the Coronation.
WO1 Anthony Gibson MVO has been in one of the most privileged positions for any Scots Guard or senior soldier in the British Army during his tenure as Garrison Sergeant Major. It is interesting to note that Edinburgh Castle is actually a garrison under the control of the British Army, which is why the flag flown from the castle is the Union Jack. Not only has the warrant officer been deployed on operations to Iraq and Afghanistan, he has also travelled to many countries including across Europe, Canada, and Hong Kong.
The pinnacle and most challenging part of his career however was the role he played in delivering Operation UNICORN following the passing of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For this he was awarded as a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) – a significant and precious award signifying great duty and honour. During this WO1 Gibson also had the privilege of meeting HM The King.
The Lancashire lad was unusually emotional after the Coronation Gun Salute, and said: “I may not be a son of Scotland, but Scotland will forever be in my heart. Thank you everyone for the many memories.”
Inverurie born WO1 Ruaridh Teach of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) will now be responsible for priming British Army soldiers in Scotland on future ceremonial events.
He said: “Thank you to WO1 Gibson for all you have done during your tenure and for setting me up for success. I look forward to executing the State Ceremonial Events over the summer, especially welcoming The King to Edinburgh for Royal Week. It’s shaping up to be week to remember for myself and Edinburgh.”
WO1 Ruaridh Tuach, has also deployed on operations and exercises across the globe. He originally met The King when His Majesty opened a sports centre in Inverurie, jumping the queue to shake his hand three times. This year, WO1 Ruaridh Tuach will not have to jump any queue as he will be front and centre of any large ceremonial events in Scotland.
The Garrison Sergeant Major is responsible for the delivery of all state ceremonial events in Scotland, mainly Edinburgh and Balmoral. The role is normally filled by the most Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in Scotland and falls under the remit of Headquarters 51 Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Scotland.
The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) is the senior line Infantry regiment of the British Army. Formed on 28th March 2006, it was founded on the fighting heritage of historic Scottish Infantry Regiments representing over 390 years’ continuous service to the crown. Its motto is ‘Nemo Me Impune Lacessit’ (No one provokes me with impunity) – shared with the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s highest order of chivalry.
The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) was initially made up of six regular and two Army reserve battalions. Today, the Regiment consists of three regular battalions, an incremental company and two reserve battalions. The Regimental Headquarters is in Edinburgh Castle, and SCOTS regular and reserve battalions are based across Scotland and Northern England. The Regiment is structured, equipped, and trained for operations in the 21st Century.
