It is Scottish Computing Science Week this week, and as part of the festivities, the National Robotarium, based at Edinburgh’s Heriot Watt University campus hosted around 50 school children from Firrhill High School and Paradykes Primary School Loanhead on Wednesday morning.

Scientists took the children and young people on a tour of the National Robotarium and gave them live demonstrations in both robotics and AI, hoping to show them the route into a career in this field, and ways that robots can support people.

As part of the first Scottish Computing Science Week, pupils from Firrhill High School and Paradykes Primary School Loanhead visited the National Robotarium, a world-leading robotics and AI facility based at Heriot-Watt University to learn more about robotics careers and find out how state-of-the-art robots like Spot and Pepper are supporting people in a wide variety of ways.
