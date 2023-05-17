It is Scottish Computing Science Week this week, and as part of the festivities, the National Robotarium, based at Edinburgh’s Heriot Watt University campus hosted around 50 school children from Firrhill High School and Paradykes Primary School Loanhead on Wednesday morning.
Scientists took the children and young people on a tour of the National Robotarium and gave them live demonstrations in both robotics and AI, hoping to show them the route into a career in this field, and ways that robots can support people.
Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Anthony Gibson MVO was on parade for the last time at the end of 25 years of service in the Scots Guards when he oversaw the Gun Salute on 6 May 2023 for the Coronation. WO1 Anthony Gibson MVO has been in one of the most privileged positions for any…
The Fringe have an app for that One of the failings of last year’s Fringe was that they had no booking app which for years had been so useful. But that has all changed. They now have a shiny new app. Last year the Fringe CEO, Shona McCarthy defended the decision not to have an…
The Department for Business and Trade has announced the seven winners of the first Made in the UK, Sold to the World awards, and one of the first ever winners is ScotlandShop which has a store on Queensferry Street. These awards celebrate businesses with “fantastic international trading achievements – helping to grow the UK economy”.…
The Accounts Commission, the public spending watchdog for local government, has said that councils in Scotland must change the way they operate. They recommend particularly that councils collaborate with partners to improve their services. The commission said that during the pandemic councils worked well with partners and they must learn lessons from that time to…
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has published details of a new app, which will be available just before this year’s festival. Last year there was a great deal of outcry when the Fringe eventually admitted it was not going to be available in 2022 as it would have cost £100,000 to update their app and they simply…
Hibernian FC are pleased to announce that the Hibernian FC goalkeeper Murray Johnson will join Scottish League One side Queen of the South on loan. The loan move will last for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign and will give Murray regular experience of playing senior men’s football. Managed by former Hibee Marvin Bartley, Queen…