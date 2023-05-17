The Fringe have an app for that

One of the failings of last year’s Fringe was that they had no booking app which for years had been so useful. But that has all changed. They now have a shiny new app.

Last year the Fringe CEO, Shona McCarthy defended the decision not to have an app (which was last updated in 2019) as it would have cost £100,000. Now Playbill and Synatec have sponsored the new handy app with many old features and some new ones.

Read more here.

Accounts Commission calls for change

The public spending watchdog for local government has urged councils to collaborate and change the way they operate to deliver better service for customers.

Read more here.

Maker’s Market – one for your diary

On 3 June Creative Edinburgh is headlining a Makers Market from 1pm to 8pm at Hidden Door Festival which is at the former Scottish Widows building at 15 Dalkeith Road.

It is described as a “vibrant new curation of makers’ stalls at Hidden Door Festival from jewellery to candles to prints. All locally made by the talented Creative Edinburgh members. There is also a Creative Circles meet up from 4pm to 8pm open to all. They will be exploring Carbon Light Creativity – ways of reducing environmental impact through the arts with award-winning theatre maker Alice Mary Cooper.

After 6pm the venue is exclusively for Hidden Door ticket holders. You can buy a ticket here.

And you can reserve a place at the market here:

Road closures for Beyoncé concert

There will be many road closures in Murrayfield on three Saturdays when the big concerts are on. As well as road closures ScotRail has advised against travelling from Haymarket after the events as there is limited queuing space around Haymarket because of a nearby building site. And Edinburgh Trams advise concert goers to jump on a tram to and from the stadium.

List of roads in Murrayfield affected by road closures:

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our new edition of The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper is out now. You can read it online on our website, on PressReader, or to be sure of your own personal copy, then buy a subscription over here on our shop (or click on the image below).

We post out copies to all of our subscribers ahead of 1st of the month. If you subscribe by the 10th of the month then we also mail you a copy of this month’s issue. And thank you if you take out a subscription.

Like this: Like Loading...