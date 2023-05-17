The Fringe have an app for that
One of the failings of last year’s Fringe was that they had no booking app which for years had been so useful. But that has all changed. They now have a shiny new app.
Last year the Fringe CEO, Shona McCarthy defended the decision not to have an app (which was last updated in 2019) as it would have cost £100,000. Now Playbill and Synatec have sponsored the new handy app with many old features and some new ones.
Accounts Commission calls for change
The public spending watchdog for local government has urged councils to collaborate and change the way they operate to deliver better service for customers.
Maker’s Market – one for your diary
On 3 June Creative Edinburgh is headlining a Makers Market from 1pm to 8pm at Hidden Door Festival which is at the former Scottish Widows building at 15 Dalkeith Road.
It is described as a “vibrant new curation of makers’ stalls at Hidden Door Festival from jewellery to candles to prints. All locally made by the talented Creative Edinburgh members. There is also a Creative Circles meet up from 4pm to 8pm open to all. They will be exploring Carbon Light Creativity – ways of reducing environmental impact through the arts with award-winning theatre maker Alice Mary Cooper.
After 6pm the venue is exclusively for Hidden Door ticket holders. You can buy a ticket here.
And you can reserve a place at the market here:
Road closures for Beyoncé concert
There will be many road closures in Murrayfield on three Saturdays when the big concerts are on. As well as road closures ScotRail has advised against travelling from Haymarket after the events as there is limited queuing space around Haymarket because of a nearby building site. And Edinburgh Trams advise concert goers to jump on a tram to and from the stadium.
List of roads in Murrayfield affected by road closures:
ScotlandShop wins inaugural government award for export success
The Department for Business and Trade has announced the seven winners of the first Made in the UK, Sold to the World awards, and one of the first ever winners is ScotlandShop which has a store on Queensferry Street. These awards celebrate businesses with “fantastic international trading achievements – helping to grow the UK economy”.…
Hibernian – Murray Johnson will go to Queen of the South on loan
Hibernian FC are pleased to announce that the Hibernian FC goalkeeper Murray Johnson will join Scottish League One side Queen of the South on loan. The loan move will last for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign and will give Murray regular experience of playing senior men’s football. Managed by former Hibee Marvin Bartley, Queen…
Trypraying booklet for non-believers spreads from Edinburgh across the world
A simple prayer guide designed for non-believers by a mathematician in his back bedroom in Edinburgh now helps people around the world to cope with the rigours of modern life. The text on the first page of the unassuming booklet sums it up: “27 million adults in the UK pray, 10 million regularly. Of the…
Swingers club appeals refusal of planning permission
The decision to reject the ‘swingers’ club’ which opened at a Sighthill industrial estate will be reconsidered at a council meeting next month. Cornucopia, the company which runs the self-proclaimed ‘largest kink club in the Midlothian area’, has accused the council of using a “moral standpoint” to reject the application, which was refused over concerns…
