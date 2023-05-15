When Beyoncé takes to the stage in the capital this weekend, fans can take advantage of the most convenient travel option by taking the tram.
Edinburgh Trams will be laying on extra services on the night of the global superstar’s performance at BT Murrayfield, part of her first solo headline tour in seven years.
In addition to a three-minute service before and after the concert on Saturday fans can also take advantage of a range of great-value ticket offers. These include the ‘Day Tripper’ ticket which allows unlimited travel between Ingliston Park & Ride and St Andrew Square for up to two adults and three children from just £8, with multi-day options also available.
The tickets can be purchased in advance from edinburghticket.com and then downloaded onto a smart device or printed out to show Edinburgh Trams ticketing team.
Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “As thousands of people flock to the city to enjoy a highly anticipated stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, we want to ensure concert goers have the very best experience getting to and from the venue.
“As well as offering a hassle-free to the Murrayfield stop for fans travelling from the city centre or the airport, we can also help anyone driving from outside Edinburgh to avoid the risk of being stuck in traffic. Thanks to plenty of free spaces at our Ingliston Park & Ride facility they can easily park up and complete their journey by tram.”
