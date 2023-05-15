The People’s Postcode Lottery Dream Fund has donated the sum of £5 million to progress the early diagnosis of dementia.

Two major dementia charities are ready to deliver a transformational project to revolutionise early dementia diagnosis in the UK with the funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery which has its UK headquarters in Edinburgh.

Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK have created a new partnership to work on the project. The new diagnostic work will introduce a simple blood test to the NHS that will help to diagnose dementia.

The two leading dementia charities in the UK recognise that there is an urgent need for earlier and more accurate dementia diagnosis, and that the introduction of a blood test is a crucial part of that revolution.

This project will introduce the inexpensive blood test to NHS settings allowing health professionals to make an earlier and more accurate diagnosis, giving people a greater chance of benefiting from appropriate support and treatments.

One in three people born today are now expected to receive a dementia diagnosis in their lifetime. With breakthrough new drugs on the horizon, simple and early diagnosis is the missing piece of the puzzle. This funding will address the gap, transforming the future of dementia diagnosis.

In addition, the project will focus on breaking down the stigma associated with dementia, encouraging people to seek out support if they are concerned about the disease and crucially improve early diagnosis rates.

The innovative charity collaboration is to be supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Dream Fund. This fund was created to give charities a chance to deliver projects they have always dreamed of but never had the opportunity to deliver.

The award of £5 million is the biggest in the Dream Fund’s history and the cheque was handed over to the two charities at the People’s Postcode Lottery Gala held in Edinburgh on Monday. It is also the biggest single award ever made, thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. To date, the fund has supported 36 ‘dream’ projects’, and awarded more than £24 million to inspirational initiatives – all with funds raised by Postcode Lottery players across Britain. The

Kate Lee, CEO of Alzheimer’s Society said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK and People’s Postcode Lottery to deliver this revolutionary project, breaking down the stigma associated with dementia and providing hope to millions of people. Funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery will transform dementia diagnosis forever by accelerating the use of a revolutionary blood test on the NHS and crucially creating a legacy for millions of families in the future who will benefit from an early diagnosis.

“This announcement comes during Dementia Action Week, Alzheimer’s Society’s biggest and longest running awareness campaign which, this year is focusing on the importance of diagnosis. With diagnosis rates at a five-year low, we need to act now to help end the devastation caused by dementia. We could not be more grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for helping us make this dream a reality.”

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Alzheimer’s Society and People’s Postcode Lottery to help end the heartbreak of dementia by radically reshaping how Alzheimer’s disease is diagnosed. Anxiously waiting months and months for a diagnosis is simply not good enough. People with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia deserve better. Making sure future generations won’t have to go through this lengthy worry by bringing a quick, simple blood test to the NHS is a wonderful legacy from People’s Postcode Lottery players all over the country. If we can fix diagnosis, we open the door for a cure.”

Clara Govier, Managing Director at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “This year’s Dream Fund award of £5 million is our biggest ever and will change lives for the better. We believe this new collaboration between two of the country’s leading Alzheimer’s charities has the potential to transform dementia diagnosis in the UK. It’s a bold ambition but, with one person in Britain developing dementia every three minutes, we must aim high. This is a condition which devastates lives and I know our millions of players will join me in wishing our charity partners every success.”

Hundreds of charity representatives from across Britain joined People’s Postcode Lottery as they hosted their annual Charity Gala in Edinburgh last night.

More than £1.1 billion has been raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, supporting charities across Britain and internationally.

