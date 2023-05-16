Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes, an Edinburgh-based garden design and build specialist, has bounced back from the pandemic to report a record turnover of more than £1 million.

The firm’s latest set of financial results to the year end 30 July 2022, shows a turnover of £1.2million, more than double the previous figure of £580,000.

The improved performance which carried the firm through the seven-figure milestone for the first time since forming in 2019, allowed it to break even after suffering a loss of £60,000 during the previous 12 months.

The upturn also saw staff numbers double to 14 during the financial year, with founder and managing director Fraser Armstrong targeting further growth.

He said: “Like many businesses, it was a very tough time during Covid and we really found it challenging due to the supply chain.

“We started up in July 2019 and then Covid really got hold. There wasn’t a shortage of demand for work but the problems with the supply of materials really made it tough from an operational perspective.

“Last year we really started to come out of things. We worked very hard across the board, particularly on improving our systems and processes within the business in terms of operations.

“We also upskilled a lot of staff and really focused on the company culture, working on the man-management within the business as well as customer relationships.

“We really appreciate people putting their faith in us to design and build special spaces in their gardens.

“Business coach Alan Smith has been an integral part of our progress, helping us when it came to company values and mindset.

“We have grown quite quickly, improving all the time with the help of regular feedback from the staff.

“We have been successful in winning more prestigious and higher value contracts and that’s the aim going forward. It’s the beginning of an exciting journey with lots of plans for the business.”

Like this: Like Loading...