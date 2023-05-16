Festival for your diary
A free festival of health and wellbeing is being held in Gracemount on 2 June from 12 noon to 3pm at Gracemount Mansion Gardens. This is the now closed Gracemount Youth and Community Centre (known locally as the Mansion) at 47 Gracemount House Drive, EH16 6FH.
Edinburgh Women’s Aid
The organisation is 50 years old in 2023. Sign up to the EWA 50th Anniversary Challenge 50 on Just Giving. The charity wants to raise £50,000 and invites people to become involved.
This is a year long event to mark the charity’s work with tens of thousands of women and children in the last five decades. You can raise money in any way you like individually or as a group all around the theme of 50.
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/EWAchallenge50
Pulse of the Place recognised at The Scottish Parliament
The young samba drumming group Pulse of the Place were recognised at The Scottish Parliament after their local MSP, Ben Macpherson, lodged a parliamentary motion of congratulations.
The motion read: “That the Parliament congratulates the 30 young people from the samba drumming band, Pulse of the Place, who performed at the 25th New York City Tartan Day Parade on 15 April 2023; notes that the band has previously performed in the Edinburgh Northern and Leith constituency, across Scotland, and at the Paralympics in 2012; understands that Pulse of the Place raised just under £49,000 to help fund the trip to New York City and, as part of the band’s efforts to raise money, it recently drummed across the Forth Road Bridge, and also drummed across the Brooklyn Bridge while in New York City, and commends all involved with Pulse of the Place.”
The band runs free classes open to all children and young people. More details here.
Transformational research funding
People’s Postcode Lottery have handed over a massive sum of £5 million to two Alzheimer’s charities to enable research which will introduce a simple blood test to diagnose the disease. At the People’s Postcode Lottery Gala on Monday held in Edinburgh the charities proclaimed this will be the beginning of the end for Alzheimer’s.
At the Gala the headline star was actor Forest Whitaker who received £500,000 for his charity the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative which runs peace building programmes in countries where there is war and conflict. The organisation teaches young people about dispute resolution and how to set up and run businesses. Previously the Oscar winning actor worked as a UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation. He shared his thoughts with broadcaster Clive Myrie at the event in the EICC on Monday during his first trip to Scotland – despite having starred in the film The Last King of Scotland
It’s buzzing at Rosslyn Chapel
There are new beehives at Rosslyn Chapel restoring the connection between the historic chapel and bees which goes back some 600 years. Webster Honey have provided the bees and will care for them while the chapel and everyone around there enjoy the benefits. Daniel Webster and his partner Emily-Kate set up the business in 2016…
Shoots of recovery as city landscaper posts record turnover
Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes, an Edinburgh-based garden design and build specialist, has bounced back from the pandemic to report a record turnover of more than £1 million. The firm’s latest set of financial results to the year end 30 July 2022, shows a turnover of £1.2million, more than double the previous figure of £580,000. The…
People’s Postcode Lottery donates £5million to transformational Alzheimer’s research
The People’s Postcode Lottery Dream Fund has donated the sum of £5 million to progress the early diagnosis of dementia. Two major dementia charities are ready to deliver a transformational project to revolutionise early dementia diagnosis in the UK with the funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery which has its UK headquarters in Edinburgh. …
Take the tram to Beyoncé’s concert
When Beyoncé takes to the stage in the capital this weekend, fans can take advantage of the most convenient travel option by taking the tram. Edinburgh Trams will be laying on extra services on the night of the global superstar’s performance at BT Murrayfield, part of her first solo headline tour in seven years. In…
Barratt Developments’ community fund to benefit women and children
Three essential causes focused on improving the lives and wellbeing of women and families in the East of Scotland have benefited from donations from Barratt Developments’ community fund. Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, currently donates £1,500 per month to local charities in its divisions as part of the company’s pledge…
Anger and bewilderment at Howden plans
Children in West Lothian will be losing a vital lifeline if a local arts centre is allowed to close, says a popular youth theatre fighting to keep the venue open. The first many young people knew that Livingston’s Howden Park Centre could close was by phone – the ripple effect of messages buzzing through dozens…