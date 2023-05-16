Festival for your diary

A free festival of health and wellbeing is being held in Gracemount on 2 June from 12 noon to 3pm at Gracemount Mansion Gardens. This is the now closed Gracemount Youth and Community Centre (known locally as the Mansion) at 47 Gracemount House Drive, EH16 6FH.

Edinburgh Women’s Aid

The organisation is 50 years old in 2023. Sign up to the EWA 50th Anniversary Challenge 50 on Just Giving. The charity wants to raise £50,000 and invites people to become involved.

This is a year long event to mark the charity’s work with tens of thousands of women and children in the last five decades. You can raise money in any way you like individually or as a group all around the theme of 50.

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/EWAchallenge50

Pulse of the Place recognised at The Scottish Parliament

The young samba drumming group Pulse of the Place were recognised at The Scottish Parliament after their local MSP, Ben Macpherson, lodged a parliamentary motion of congratulations.

The motion read: “That the Parliament congratulates the 30 young people from the samba drumming band, Pulse of the Place, who performed at the 25th New York City Tartan Day Parade on 15 April 2023; notes that the band has previously performed in the Edinburgh Northern and Leith constituency, across Scotland, and at the Paralympics in 2012; understands that Pulse of the Place raised just under £49,000 to help fund the trip to New York City and, as part of the band’s efforts to raise money, it recently drummed across the Forth Road Bridge, and also drummed across the Brooklyn Bridge while in New York City, and commends all involved with Pulse of the Place.”

The band runs free classes open to all children and young people. More details here.

Pulse of the Place drummed their way across The Forth Road Bridge to raise funds for their trip to New York Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Transformational research funding

People’s Postcode Lottery have handed over a massive sum of £5 million to two Alzheimer’s charities to enable research which will introduce a simple blood test to diagnose the disease. At the People’s Postcode Lottery Gala on Monday held in Edinburgh the charities proclaimed this will be the beginning of the end for Alzheimer’s.

At the Gala the headline star was actor Forest Whitaker who received £500,000 for his charity the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative which runs peace building programmes in countries where there is war and conflict. The organisation teaches young people about dispute resolution and how to set up and run businesses. Previously the Oscar winning actor worked as a UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation. He shared his thoughts with broadcaster Clive Myrie at the event in the EICC on Monday during his first trip to Scotland – despite having starred in the film The Last King of Scotland

Read more here.

