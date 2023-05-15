Three essential causes focused on improving the lives and wellbeing of women and families in the East of Scotland have benefited from donations from Barratt Developments’ community fund.

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, currently donates £1,500 per month to local charities in its divisions as part of the company’s pledge to improve the quality of life of those living in the areas in which it operates.

To kick off the first quarter of the year, £1,500 was donated to Smart Works in January – an organisation that supports the most vulnerable women in society by providing interview clothing, styling services and professional interview coaching.

The women who go to Smart Works are often referred from Job Centres, mental health charities, women’s refuges, homeless shelters, the prison service, the care service and youth organisations. The essential resources provided by the charity not only allow 72% of its service users to gain employment each month, but also helps improve women’s overall confidence and self-esteem.

Rachel Shields, Fundraising and Partnerships Manager at Smart Works Scotland, said: “We’re so grateful for this donation. In the shadow of the cost-of-living crisis our service has never been more needed. In response to increasing demand, we are expanding our service in Scotland, and we just had our biggest month for appointments in March. With support like this from Barratt, we’re one step closer to achieving the ambition of our 3-year plan to double the number of women who access our transformative service by March 2025.”

In February, a further £1,500 was given to Stepping Stones North Edinburgh. This charity supports pregnant women and young families, with a range of services focused on mental and emotional wellbeing, resilience building, reducing isolation and early learning services.

The donation has been used by the Stepping Stones team to improve play materials used by the organisation’s Steps to Grow group. Run on Wednesdays throughout the year at Granton Community Garden, the shared space provides children and their caregivers with the opportunity to socialise in a safe, secure and enriching environment.

Dee Reid, Early Learning Practitioner at Stepping Stones North Edinburgh, said: “Barratt’s generous donation has enabled us to purchase some much needed and durable equipment for our garden group to proceed in a safe and effective way, within our environment. This will hopefully benefit our families greatly, and they can continue to enjoy the equipment and new resources for years to come.”

To round off the quarter, Barratt Developments donated £1,500 in March to SiMBA (Simpson’s Memory Box Appeal). The charity’s aim is to honour babies who have died, are stillborn or miscarried through supporting parents by gathering precious items in Memory Boxes, spending time with the baby in a comfortable Family Room, and providing the chance to remember and reflect at the Tree of Tranquility.

The funds received from Barratt Developments will help SiMBA to continue to provide these services to families in the East of Scotland.

Vanessa Rhazali, Head of Fundraising and Communications at SiMBA, said: “We were delighted to receive a generous donation from Barratt Homes. The funds will go directly towards providing Memory Boxes to bereaved parents at their critical time of loss. The Memory Boxes offer comfort at one of the most traumatic times of their lives, while also holding cherished memories for the family to honour their baby for the years that follow.”

Alison Condie, Managing Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “Giving back to the communities in which we build has always been a priority for Barratt Developments, and we try our best to identify the charities most in need in our divisions with the help of our customers.

“This quarter we’ve donated to three fantastic causes that are supporting women and families in the East of Scotland. To be able to provide essential services in the current climate can be extremely challenging for charities. Hopefully, these donations will help them to continue the vital work they are doing in their local communities.”

