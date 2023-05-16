ScotRail has advised people travelling to BT Murrayfield on Saturday to see Beyoncé in concert to avoid Haymarket Station.

The rail operator said that the queuing capacity inside Haymarket has been halved due to the building next to the station, which ScotRail say “is not owned or managed” by them.

There is limited access to the station for the time being and ScotRail cannot operate its normal queuing system.

Edinburgh Trams operate a fast and frequent service between the entrance of the stadium and Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, and St Andrew Square tram stop – a short walk to Edinburgh Waverley.

Edinburgh City Centre is also accessible from BT Murrayfield by a number of Lothian services (1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33).

There will be more seats on trains to and from Edinburgh to accommodate the fans – and extra trains will run before and after the concert.

Customers are asked to travel early, buy any return tickets on departure to avoid delays in Edinburgh (or buy on the app).

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Beyonce perform at BT Murrayfield on Saturday and I am delighted we have been able to add more seats and some extra trains.

“The gates at the stadium open from 4:30pm, so I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early if they can and allow plenty time for their journey as services will be busy.

“After the concert, customers should make their way to Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, or Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home as there will be limited access to Haymarket station due to the redevelopment work on an adjacent building, which is not owned or operated by ScotRail.”

