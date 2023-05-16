As part of MS Society Scotland’s events on World MS Day there will be a hybrid event on 30 May 2023.

Anyone living in the UK whose life has been affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) can join the virtual part of the event online, but people living in or near Edinburgh are also invited to attend an in-person event being held at Compass. This is a Leith-based charity which offers therapeutic services for people living with neurological conditions, including MS.

The theme for this year’s World MS Day is ‘connections’. People all over the world will be reflecting on building community connection, self-connection, and connections to quality care.

Libba Byrne is a psychotherapist who was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) in 2018. She sought counselling following her diagnosis, and is promoting the benefits of self-connection ahead of World MS Day.

The 46-year-old mother of three, who lives in north Edinburgh, said: “When you’re diagnosed with something like MS, you go through a whole range of emotions. There’s the fear of what the diagnosis might mean; the grief for your old way of life and how you used to live; and wondering how things will be in the future.

“It’s very important to get the message across that you don’t have to be in crisis to have counselling. Prevention is the best way forward. I think we should view our mental wellbeing in a similar way to our six-monthly check-up at the dentist – it’s just about checking in. When you’ve got MS you’re so used to having lots of different medical interventions; maybe it becomes part of that.

“I feel really comfortable living in the uncertainty of having MS as a result of having the psychological input just after I was diagnosed.”

World MS Day is officially marked on 30 May each year. It brings the global MS community together to share stories, raise awareness and campaign with everyone affected by MS.

MS Society Scotland will host a free virtual event, between 6pm and 6.45pm, which will be screened at the three locations – Revive MS in Glasgow and The Oxygen Works in Inverness in addition to Compass.

The event will bring the MS community in Scotland together to hear about latest research and ways to continue to connect with and support one another.

As part of the screening,Professor Siddharthan Chandran, Head of Edinburgh Medical School at The University of Edinburgh and Director of Edinburgh Neuroscience, will give an update on some of the latest developments in MS research.

Those going to an in-person event are invited to attend between 5.30pm and 7.30pm for refreshments and an opportunity to chat with other attendees.

Morna Simpkins, Director of MS Society Scotland, said: “This World MS Day we’re pleased to be working with our partners in various parts of Scotland to offer a free, hybrid event that gives people affected by MS the option of attending in person or online. The event will be an opportunity to hear about some interesting developments in MS research as well as to connect with others.

“More than 15,000 people in Scotland live with MS. It’s relentless, painful and disabling. Connecting with other members of the community, with providers of quality care, and with their own body and mind, can be beneficial to everyone affected by MS.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in organising these events and would encourage people to join in. I would also like to thank Libba for sharing her story.”

