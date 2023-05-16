As part of MS Society Scotland’s events on World MS Day there will be a hybrid event on 30 May 2023.
Anyone living in the UK whose life has been affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) can join the virtual part of the event online, but people living in or near Edinburgh are also invited to attend an in-person event being held at Compass. This is a Leith-based charity which offers therapeutic services for people living with neurological conditions, including MS.
The theme for this year’s World MS Day is ‘connections’. People all over the world will be reflecting on building community connection, self-connection, and connections to quality care.
Libba Byrne is a psychotherapist who was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) in 2018. She sought counselling following her diagnosis, and is promoting the benefits of self-connection ahead of World MS Day.
The 46-year-old mother of three, who lives in north Edinburgh, said: “When you’re diagnosed with something like MS, you go through a whole range of emotions. There’s the fear of what the diagnosis might mean; the grief for your old way of life and how you used to live; and wondering how things will be in the future.
“It’s very important to get the message across that you don’t have to be in crisis to have counselling. Prevention is the best way forward. I think we should view our mental wellbeing in a similar way to our six-monthly check-up at the dentist – it’s just about checking in. When you’ve got MS you’re so used to having lots of different medical interventions; maybe it becomes part of that.
“I feel really comfortable living in the uncertainty of having MS as a result of having the psychological input just after I was diagnosed.”
World MS Day is officially marked on 30 May each year. It brings the global MS community together to share stories, raise awareness and campaign with everyone affected by MS.
MS Society Scotland will host a free virtual event, between 6pm and 6.45pm, which will be screened at the three locations – Revive MS in Glasgow and The Oxygen Works in Inverness in addition to Compass.
The event will bring the MS community in Scotland together to hear about latest research and ways to continue to connect with and support one another.
As part of the screening,Professor Siddharthan Chandran, Head of Edinburgh Medical School at The University of Edinburgh and Director of Edinburgh Neuroscience, will give an update on some of the latest developments in MS research.
Those going to an in-person event are invited to attend between 5.30pm and 7.30pm for refreshments and an opportunity to chat with other attendees.
Morna Simpkins, Director of MS Society Scotland, said: “This World MS Day we’re pleased to be working with our partners in various parts of Scotland to offer a free, hybrid event that gives people affected by MS the option of attending in person or online. The event will be an opportunity to hear about some interesting developments in MS research as well as to connect with others.
“More than 15,000 people in Scotland live with MS. It’s relentless, painful and disabling. Connecting with other members of the community, with providers of quality care, and with their own body and mind, can be beneficial to everyone affected by MS.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in organising these events and would encourage people to join in. I would also like to thank Libba for sharing her story.”
Trypraying booklet for non-believers spreads from Edinburgh across the world
A simple prayer guide designed for non-believers by a mathematician in his back bedroom in Edinburgh now helps people around the world to cope with the rigours of modern life. The text on the first page of the unassuming booklet sums it up: “27 million adults in the UK pray, 10 million regularly. Of the…
Continue Reading Trypraying booklet for non-believers spreads from Edinburgh across the world
Swingers club appeals refusal of planning permission
The decision to reject the ‘swingers’ club’ which opened at a Sighthill industrial estate will be reconsidered at a council meeting next month. Cornucopia, the company which runs the self-proclaimed ‘largest kink club in the Midlothian area’, has accused the council of using a “moral standpoint” to reject the application, which was refused over concerns…
Continue Reading Swingers club appeals refusal of planning permission
Community Council criticises parking ban consultation
A North Berwick Community Council petition has claimed a decision to ban parking in parts of its town centre was based on the interests of “refugees and Gaelic speakers” rather than local businesses. North Berwick Community Council has launched two petitions against East Lothian Council’s parking management plan for the town which will see restrictions…
Continue Reading Community Council criticises parking ban consultation
New community campus to replace Midlothian schools
Plans to demolish three schools and create a new community campus in Mayfield have been welcomed by local councillors. The proposals will see Mayfield Nursery School, Saint Luke’s RC School, and Mayfield Primary School replaced with a campus containing a denominational and non-denominational primary school, additional support needs (ASN), and a nursery with associated sports pitches.…
Continue Reading New community campus to replace Midlothian schools
Edinburgh Cup returns with delights on and off the track
No long faces at Musselburgh Racecourse ahead of sensational raceday The countdown is on to one of the most prestigious events in the Scottish racing calendar which promises a bumper offering for revellers both on and off the track. With over £135,000 of prizes, The Edinburgh Cup Raceday sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, will take place…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Cup returns with delights on and off the track
Supercar rally to kick off in city centre as event approved
Edinburgh is to play host to the start of a celebrity supercar rally next month, despite concerns over disruption on the roads and large crowds becoming ‘over excited’. The spectacle will see half of George Street closed to traffic over two days as 100 sports cars line up for the Gumball 3000, a nine-day road…
Continue Reading Supercar rally to kick off in city centre as event approved