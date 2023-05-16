The Edinburgh Pentlands MSP, Gordon MacDonald will sponsor a reception on Tuesday evening at Holyrood with Converge, the country’s largest company creation programme.
MSPs will hear the ways in which Converge has assisted in the creation of 330 companies. Converge is funded by the Scottish Funding Council, Creative Scotland, all 18 of Scotland’s universities and ten professional partners.
The company helps university graduates to create sustainable businesses by providing them with skills, confidence and validation to make their business ideas a reality.
Mr MacDonald said: “Scotland’s universities boast a wealth of talent when it comes to business innovation, and this reception, hosted by Converge, presents a valuable opportunity to showcase this talent, and learn about how we can support graduates, students and staff from Scotland’s universities to succeed.
“This SNP Government is committed to continuing to support innovation and entrepreneurship in Scotland, from investing in green technologies to the creation of new tech scaler hubs, it is the SNP’s ambition to make Scotland one of the leading nations in Europe for business start-ups.
“While Brexit continues to hammer business and universities in the UK, Scotland is leading the way in the UK when it comes to innovation and, under the fresh leadership of First Minister Humza Yousaf, this Government will continue to support Scotland’s universities and its partnerships to nurture new talent.”
Converge Executive Director, Dr Claudia Cavalluzzo said: “Our universities are uniquely placed to deliver on the Scottish Government’s vision of establishing Scotland as a world-class entrepreneurial nation because they have the conditions, facilities and talent to foster breakthrough innovation and ideas.
“Our reception at the Scottish Parliament which has been kindly sponsored by Gordon Macdonald MSP gives us a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on some of these emerging ideas – ideas which we’ve had the privilege of nurturing and supporting over the last 12 years, and which are now having real economic and social impact in the world.”
Trypraying booklet for non-believers spreads from Edinburgh across the world
A simple prayer guide designed for non-believers by a mathematician in his back bedroom in Edinburgh now helps people around the world to cope with the rigours of modern life. The text on the first page of the unassuming booklet sums it up: “27 million adults in the UK pray, 10 million regularly. Of the…
Continue Reading Trypraying booklet for non-believers spreads from Edinburgh across the world
Swingers club appeals refusal of planning permission
The decision to reject the ‘swingers’ club’ which opened at a Sighthill industrial estate will be reconsidered at a council meeting next month. Cornucopia, the company which runs the self-proclaimed ‘largest kink club in the Midlothian area’, has accused the council of using a “moral standpoint” to reject the application, which was refused over concerns…
Continue Reading Swingers club appeals refusal of planning permission
Community Council criticises parking ban consultation
A North Berwick Community Council petition has claimed a decision to ban parking in parts of its town centre was based on the interests of “refugees and Gaelic speakers” rather than local businesses. North Berwick Community Council has launched two petitions against East Lothian Council’s parking management plan for the town which will see restrictions…
Continue Reading Community Council criticises parking ban consultation
New community campus to replace Midlothian schools
Plans to demolish three schools and create a new community campus in Mayfield have been welcomed by local councillors. The proposals will see Mayfield Nursery School, Saint Luke’s RC School, and Mayfield Primary School replaced with a campus containing a denominational and non-denominational primary school, additional support needs (ASN), and a nursery with associated sports pitches.…
Continue Reading New community campus to replace Midlothian schools
Edinburgh Cup returns with delights on and off the track
No long faces at Musselburgh Racecourse ahead of sensational raceday The countdown is on to one of the most prestigious events in the Scottish racing calendar which promises a bumper offering for revellers both on and off the track. With over £135,000 of prizes, The Edinburgh Cup Raceday sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, will take place…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Cup returns with delights on and off the track
Supercar rally to kick off in city centre as event approved
Edinburgh is to play host to the start of a celebrity supercar rally next month, despite concerns over disruption on the roads and large crowds becoming ‘over excited’. The spectacle will see half of George Street closed to traffic over two days as 100 sports cars line up for the Gumball 3000, a nine-day road…
Continue Reading Supercar rally to kick off in city centre as event approved