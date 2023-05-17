The Department for Business and Trade has announced the seven winners of the first Made in the UK, Sold to the World awards, and one of the first ever winners is ScotlandShop which has a store on Queensferry Street.

These awards celebrate businesses with “fantastic international trading achievements – helping to grow the UK economy”. The aim is to highlight the contribution which small businesses make to the UK.

Another Edinburgh business, Intelligent Growth Systems, was highly commended. This is an agritech business revolutionising the indoor growing market – or vertical farming. The IGS Crop Research Centre is based at the James Hutton Institute and aims to produce food of excellent quality at competitive prices in an environmentally sustainable way.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “We’re proud of our British exporters and these Awards rightly highlight some fantastic businesses punching above their weight and selling UK-made products around the world. I hope they serve as inspiration to others looking to get onto the exporting ladder.”

In the consumer award category, ScotlandShop were recognised for their high-quality tartan clothing, fabrics and home accessories, made to order. The business has grown from start-up to £2.4m sales in 2022 and employs 20 people in the UK and 2 in the USA.ScotlandShop also has its HQ in Berwickshire which is the constituency of Scotland Office minister, John Lamont.

Winning businesses will receive a digital badge and physical certificate and have promotional activity across DBT channels, including individual profiles to share their export success. They will also be visited by a DBT official and receive an Institute of Export & International Trade (IOE&IT) complimentary business membership for one year.

ScotlandShop is listed among the winners by the Department of Business and Trade like this:

“Consumer Goods – ScotlandShop, Berwickshire

“ScotlandShop allows people to demonstrate and celebrate their Scottish heritage with high quality tartan clothing, fabrics and home accessories made to order, in their clan’s very own tartan. The business has grown from start-up to £2.4m sales in 2022 and employs 20 people in the UK and 2 in the USA.”

ScotlandShop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

