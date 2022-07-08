Music fans heading for shows staged at Edinburgh Castle over the next couple of weeks can take advantage of the city’s tram operator return tickets.

Texas and Elbow are amongst the headline acts that will take to the stage this month, and Edinburgh’s tram network is ready to provide convenient and cost-effective travel to the eagerly awaited gigs.

Priced at £3.40, Adult Return tickets can be bought from platform ticket machines and used from any tram stop (except Edinburgh Airport). For convenience, other ticket deals can be purchased online and downloaded onto a smart device or printed out ready to show the operator’s staff.

Music fans can avoid traffic congestion on the nights of the concerts by taking the tram to the Princes Street tram stop located in the heart of the city centre.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, commented: “This series of shows at a unique venue is sure to be hit with music fans and we want to make sure they have a hassle-free travel experience.

“Anyone travelling from beyond Edinburgh can leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride which has more than a thousand free parking spaces available and is a short distance away from the tram stop.”

The fun begins on Saturday when multi-million selling band Deacon Blue will delight thousands of fans with their favourite hits such as ‘Dignity’ and ‘When the world knows your name’, followed by the widely acclaimed Scottish rock group Texas on 14 July.

The concert programme runs until Saturday 16 July with the famous Irish rock band The Script. Further information about events on Edinburgh Castle’s esplanade can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...