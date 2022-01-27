Speedway fans will have more chances to enjoy live racing than ever before thanks to a new live streaming project for the sport.

Championship action will be available to view on a new streaming channel launched by the league under the British Speedway Network (BSN) for the 2022 season which begins this spring.

BSN will live stream over 30 meetings and will feature a variety of competitions from all 11 venues.

Fans all over the world will be able to watch the best the Championship has to offer by subscribing to the online channel which will go live in April – including every play-off meeting and other major events.

British Speedway Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “I’m delighted that the Championship will, for the first time, have its very own online channel to showcase the very best the league has to offer.

“This will supplement the fantastic coverage Eurosport offers with live Premiership speedway throughout the season. Eurosport have been fantastic broadcast partners and we look forward to a successful second year of that partnership this year.

“We see some fantastic racing every week across the whole of the UK, and now we can bring it to everyone’s living room.

“We have some exciting plans to launch the season across both the Premiership and Championship.”

More details on this exciting development for the sport will be coming soon.

