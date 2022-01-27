Abigail Kleboe’s debut novel The Golden Feather is out today.

It is a fantasy adventure fiction novel for children aged 10+, set in Scotland. The cover design is by Edinburgh-based illustrator, Nick Dalley. Abigail is a Scottish author and librarian, born on the Isle of Skye, now living in East Edinburgh.

She said: “I began writing again when pregnant with my first child and wanted to bring stories about animals and environmental issues alive for both my own children and others. I have a deep connection with nature and the Scottish landscape and culture, including Gaelic. I also loves stories about stumbling upon a secret world where magical things can happen. My first novel for older children, The Golden Feather, combines all these elements.”

When your dream of becoming a Golden Eagle for a day becomes a reality, would you take the journey to discover your true self?

Alexandra has recently moved to Scotland and desperately wishes she had her old life back. She is twelve years old with no friends, a creepy next-door neighbour and now she’s made enemies with the notorious school bullies. The only positive thing since moving is that she’s closer to her dream of spotting a real-life golden eagle.

Her journey leads her to a magical animal kingdom, led by a golden eagle named Solas. When the human world collides with theirs, Alexandra risks everything to save a life. A golden feather leads to a wish fulfilled, but when her wish-granter is killed, she is left with a dilemma. How will she get back to her human form? Does she even want to?

