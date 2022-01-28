The nightmare continued for flagging Fife Flyers when they were beaten 4-0 at Premier Sports Elite League title chasing Cardiff Devils to extend their losing run to ten games.

Coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) saw his misfiring squad heavily outshot at Ice Arena Wales but Fife, who have only recorded one win in their last 16 games, held high-flying Devils for over 14 minutes.

Then Mark Richardson and Cole Sanford combined to feed Trevor Cox who broke the deadlock to the delight of the home fans in the near 3,000 crowd.

And with nine seconds left of the opening session the home side made it 2-0. Brendan Mikkelson was involved along with Sanford with Jake Coughler supplying the finishing touch.

It got worse for the Scots, who have not won on Devils ice since November 7, 2018, when free-scoring Brodie Reid netted after 37 minutes with Justin Crandall and Matt Register assisting.

And any hope that Fife had of ending their losing run stretching back to January 3 ended when Joshua Waller was set-up by Sam Duggan and Ben Davies for No 4.

Like this: Like Loading...