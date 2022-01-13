Glasgow Clan go in against Nottingham Panthers as Braehead on Friday night and coach Malcolm Cameron told his squad: “You have to play for 60 minutes.”

The Canadian-born coach said the team dug themselves a hole by starting flat against new Elite League pace-setters Cardiff Devils on Wednesday at Braehead.

And the Scots went 2-0 down but Cameron added: “We played a heck of a hockey game for 40 minutes.”

Reflecting on the 3-2 defeat by the in-form but injury-hit Welsh combine the coach said: “I can’t fault the effort. It’s an encouragement to see us playing tough against a top team like that.

“We had some glorious chances but we are a team which struggles to score. It has been that way for 17 games and a team like Cardiff need only one chance. They have a lot of finishers in their team.”

He added: “The only thing that bothers me is that we came out flat in the first period and we can’t win that way, we’re not that type of team. We must have everybody going for 60 minutes.”

Picture: Matt Haywood

