The Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group (EUSOG) returns to live theatre after two years, are presenting their biggest production ever: “Legally Blonde the Musical.” It runs at the Church Hill Theatre, Morningside, from 25 January to 29 January inclusive.

EUSOG was founded in 1961 when following a production of ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’ by the UOC, a first-year student called Robert Heath approached Rolly York, who had been playing Falstaff, and asked him if he might be interested in starting a Gilbert & Sullivan society – and thus EUSOG was born.

To start the society the founders were given a grant of £25 from the University and their first production was put on in the Little Theatre in the Pleasance, which was a huge success. Three years following Robert was then able to pay this loan back and the group has been growing ever since.

Every year, EUSOG put on a musical in the first semester, a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta in the second, and take a show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. They say that they pride themselves on inclusivity and creating an enjoyable environment.

Legally Blonde the Musical

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Starring Olivia Hall as “Elle Woods”, Conor Quinn as “Emmett Forrest”, and Lizzie Baldwin as “Paulette Bonafonte”.

Featuring Ben Evans as “Warner Huntington III”, Chelsea Laurik as “Vivienne Kensington”, Becky Maxwell as “Brooke Wyndham” and TJ Gardner as “Professor Callahan”.

On Friday night, the role of Paulette Bonafonte will be played by Ruby Loftus.

Production Managed by Matias Krook.

Sound Designed by Mallory Smith.

Lighting Designed by Emma Hunt.

Set Designed by Lois Zonnenberg.

Costume Designed by Izzy Jones-Rigby and Carenza Dickens. Stage Managed by Callum Mack.

Choreographed by Rose Roberts and Alice Whiteman.

Musical Directed by Falk Meier, Maddy Baron, and Giulia Lovrecich.

Directed by Hannah McGregor, Sofia Pricolo, and Florence Carr-Jones. Produced by Lewis Forman, Liz Dokukina, Izzy Ponsford, and Alice Whiteman.

Click on the poster for ticket details.

Like this: Like Loading...