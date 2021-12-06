Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for anyone who saw a collision involving a woman and the driver of a double decker bus.

The woman was seriously injured following the crash at Haymarket, on Sunday 5 December 2021.

Around 9pm, the driver of a double decker bus struck the 29-year-old woman on West Maitland Street near Morrison Street, Edinburgh. The woman was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe her condition as critical but stable.

No one on the bus was injured.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre, Police Scotland, said: “The area was quite busy at the time and I’d like to thank those who came to the lady’s aid and spoke to police, however, I’d still ask that anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have caught the incident on their dash-cam footage, contact police. Please call officers on 101 quoting reference number 3356 of Sunday, 5 December, 2021.”

