Shoppers at The Centre, Livingston joined retailers and the management teaming supporting three organisations ahead of Christmas, River Kids, Kidzeco and Invisible Cities. Everything from food and toys to coats and winter accessories, was donated as part of the mall’s 12 Days of Donation initiative.

Different items were dropped off every day at the donation box situated next to the Customer Service Desk, including breakfast cereals, tinned food and selection boxes, which have been hand-delivered to all three organisations by the management team.

The Centre, Livingston has provided ongoing support over the years to River Kids, which supports children and their families in West Lothian by providing second-hand clothes and toys through their referral system and Kidzeco, located at the mall, who help families by selling affordable high-quality pre-loved children’s clothes, toys and essential equipment.

The coats and a number of selection boxes were delivered to Edinburgh-based social enterprise, Invisible Cities, who provide help and support to people experiencing homelessness, including training people who have experienced hardship to be tour guides in their own cities.

Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our shoppers, retailers and our very own team who joined the ’12 Days of Donation’ initiative.

“So many much-needed items were generously donated which will really help the organisations we are supporting this year, River Kids, Kidzeco and Invisible Cities.

“Whether it’s food, toys or warm coats and accessories, each item donated will go towards making Christmas a little bit easier for so many people this year.”

Tracy Murdoch, Founder of Kidzeco, said: “As a social enterprise we are eternally grateful for the support of our community and blown away with the kindness shown by so many generous people who joined The Centre’s ‘12 days of Donation’ campaign which will allow us to support even more families through the Kidzeco Christmas Appeal by giving them a gift this year.

“Thank you to everyone for their support of Kidzeco, through our shops, Kidz n Kin and our giveback services – we hope you have a fantastic Christmas!”

Jack Christine, Charity Manager at River Kids, said: “A huge thank you to everyone in the local community who donated gifts for our Toy Appeal and to The Centre, Livingston for organising the’12 Days of Donation’ initiative.

“Without the support from everyone involved, we really wouldn’t be able to do what we do – each and every person has really helped us to ensure that the children and families we work with have a special Christmas too.”

Zakia Moulaoui Guery, Founder of Invisible Cities, said: “We want to thank the generous customers at The Centre, Livingston for their kind donations.

“These will make such a difference to people experiencing homelessness and families this Christmas. We have organised all the deliveries and they are so excited. Little gestures of kindness really do go a very long way.”

