Founder of DJ Alexander, veteran property man, David Alexander, will lead the largest lettings and estate agency firm in Scotland, after merging his own business with the Lomond Group.

Lomond Group now manage 9,500 properties in Scotland following their 24th acquisition in 2021. The company’s portfolio includes 30,000 properties in the UK.

DJ Alexander will continue to trade under its existing name, and David Alexander will become CEO in Scotland with Andrew Seldon who will be responsible for the business in Glasgow and Aberdeen as CEO North and West Scotland, reporting to Mr Alexander.

DJ Alexander’s 104 employees will join Lomond Group, bringing the total Group headcount to approximately 250 in Scotland and 1,000 across the UK. As part of the acquisition, Lomond Group will also consolidate its Edinburgh and St. Andrews-based agency, Braemore, as well as the Edinburgh branch of its recently acquired Fineholm business, into the DJ Alexander brand.

Stuart Pender, Group Chief Executive of Lomond Group, said: “DJ Alexander is a highly respected agency in the Scottish central belt with a reputation for excellence in the industry. We are delighted to bring the brand and its people into the Lomond Group, significantly strengthening our presence in Edinburgh and Glasgow. The acquisition emphasises our focus on consolidating fragmented regional markets to enhance the proposition our sector offers to clients while maintaining a local, on-the-ground approach which brings significant benefits to landlords and tenants.”

Managing Director at DJ Alexander, David Alexander, added: “Anyone who has ever worked with me over the last 40 years knows how driven and passionate I am. I thank them from the bottom of my heart in helping to establish a trusted and recognisable brand across central Scotland. I will take the same drive and passion to the Lomond Group and look forward to playing my part in establishing it as the UK’S number one agent.”

L-R Stuart Pender, David Alexander and Andrew Seldon

Like this: Like Loading...