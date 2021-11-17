New direct flights to Turkey will begin next year.

A new service between Edinburgh and Turkey will launch for summer 2022 as SunExpress will begin to fly to and from Edinburgh Airport.

The new service to Antalya will begin in April 2022 operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays, then stepping up to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from May 24 2022. The service will be served by a Boeing 737 fleet.

It’s the first time the airline has operated routes to and from Scotland.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “We are excited to be bringing a new airline to Edinburgh and offering more choice to passengers looking to take a well-earned holiday. Turkey is one of the most requested destinations from our customers looking to get some sunshine and this will increase Scotland’s connectivity in a sustainable fashion thanks to SunExpress’ modern fleet of aircraft.”

Peter Glade, SunExpress’ Commercial Director said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our passengers attractive and direct connections to the most beautiful destinations in Turkey again in the coming season.

“The country offers everything that makes for a successful holiday: crystal-clear water, beautiful beaches, excellent cuisine and unbeatable value for money.”

Like this: Like Loading...