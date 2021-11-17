The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has continued a successful year by winning the Small Company Achievement of the Year award at the 2021 H&V News Awards.

The firm landed the prestigious UK honour at a ceremony in London, the accolade not only underlining the firm’s position as the leading boiler installer in Scotland but also establishing it as one of the top such firms in Britain.

A panel of judges from across the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) sector praised the Edinburgh Boiler Company for investing in staff, its initiatives for customers including NHS discounts and priority appointments and its environmental commitment that sees a tree planted for every boiler fitted.

EBC managing director Mark Glasgow said: “I’m immensely proud to have picked up this award. It’s a really important one for us as we were up against businesses from across the UK. It’s the biggest and most prestigious awards the sector has running at the moment.

“Congratulations to all the other companies who were shortlisted, some great businesses, each equally deserving.

“The win reflects the high professional standards we set and the huge amount of work that everyone puts in. It wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing staff or our customers.

“I am confident the HVAC industry will lead the way in the journey towards net zero by reducing carbon from heating.

“The Edinburgh Boiler Company will keep doing what it can in the fight against climate change and this kind of recognition that we have received has given everyone a real boost and a renewed focus to keep going the extra mile.”

Operations manager Ben Caird was in London to receive the firm’s latest award.

Commenting on the award, the judges said: “A stand-out feature was their incredible marketing, which they lead in-house, and their brilliant environmental initiative that sees them plant a tree per boiler they fit.”

EBC was also shortlisted for the Domestic Heating Contractor of the Year award.

Hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, the night of recognition and celebration of the sector’s achievements allowed the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry elite to come together in person for the first time since April 2019.

The Edinburgh Boiler Company recently expanded into a larger headquarters in the city, the premises also housing its new state-of-the-art Energy Training Academy aimed at helping reduce the sector’s skills shortage.

In March, EBC became the first member of the STV Green Fund with a pledge to plant a tree for every boiler fitted, that number currently sitting at more than 550. Earlier this year the firm was named winner of the Outstanding Customer Service Initiative category at the 2021 Global Business Excellence Awards.

For more information see https://theedinburghboilercompany.com/.

Like this: Like Loading...